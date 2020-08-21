About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Lal Bazar residents urge govt to macadamize roads, install street lights on eve of Muharram

 Scores of residents from Gunzbagh, Bagi Mohammad, Ashraf Mohalla of Lal Bazar area of Srinagar on Thursday urged the government to macadamize roads in the area and restore street lights on the eve of Muharram.

The residents said that that the dilapidated roads and lack of proper street lighting make it difficult for them to walk.

"During the month of Muharram, people are not able to commute due to non-availability of street lights," locals said, and added, "Although the road was macadamized in 2007 by R&B Department, however, in recent years the administration did not pay attention to it."

The locals urged the SMC to install street lights in the areas keeping in mind the religious functions of Muharram.

