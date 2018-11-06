Lal Bazar reeling under darkness as transformer develops snag; students suffer

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 05:
Residents of Qadeem Lane, Lal Bazar in Srinagar City have appealed the concerned authorities to get repaired their colony transformer, which they said, developed snag four days ago due to seasons first snowfall.
The residents said on Friday night the colony transformer went out of order following a bang in the device. “We are facing lot of hardships in absence of electricity,” the residents said.
The residents of the area also accused the Power Development Department (PDD) of being ‘indifferent’ to their woes.
“It has been four days now, there is not even a whisper by the officials which speaks volumes about the lack of concern to our woes,” locals added.
Prevailing darkness due to faulty transformer has added to the miseries of the residents particularly to the students amid ongoing BOSE exams of 10th and 12th classes. “Despite repeated requests since last couple of days, there is not any effort by the concerned officials to get the transformer repaired,” the locals complained.
They threatened to stage protests in the area if the transformer is not repaired by today evening.
The residents meanwhile appealed the Chief Engineer PDD to look into the matter and get the device repaired at an earliest.