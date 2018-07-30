LAHDC Leh holds luncheon in honor of Dalai Lama

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu¬:
The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh held a luncheon in the honour of Tibetan leader Dalai Lama hereon Sunday.
According to an official, Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Dorjey Motup, MP Ladakh Thupstan Chhewang, MLA Leh Nawang Rigzin Jora, MLC, Leh Chering Dorjey, Lama Lobzang, heads of religious, social and political organizations, intellectuals, scholars, Executive Councilors,Tsering Wangdus, Tsering Samdup, Gyal P Wangyal and Mumtaz Hussain, Councilors, district officers and other concerned were also present on the occasion.
The CEC Dorjey expressed gratitude to the Dalai Lama for accepting and gracing the luncheon party of LAHDC and sparing his valuable time with the members of LAHDC, officers of Leh administration and other dignitaries.
Referring to the developmental activities in the district, CEC briefed the Tibetan spiritual leader that LAHDC and the district administration is working in close cordination to fulfill developmental aspiration of the people.
The Deputy Commissioner Leh Avny Lavasa said the Buddhist spiritual leader's message of communal harmony and brotherhood is a great inspiration for all.
Speaking on the occasion,Dalai thanked the members of LAHDC, Leh and the district officers for arranging the luncheon party and warmth accorded during his visit to various places of the region.
Later, various artists representing different regions and communities of Ladakh presented a folk singing programme in honor of the Dalai Lama which received high applause and accolades from the audience, the official added.