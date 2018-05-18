Lady shifted to SMHS after doctor’s ‘negligence’ at PHC Khrew

Javid SofiPulwama:
Residents of Khrew village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district alleged doctors at primary health centre for denying recovery treatment and ambulance to a lady patient who developed allergic reactions after administration of Tramadol injection.
Local residents informed Rising Kashmir that a lady patient, Kaunsar wife of Arshid Ahmad, who was suffering from headache, visited PHC Khrew on 12 May.
They told that the patient was examined by a doctor who prescribed some medicine to her including injection Tramadol.
“She was administered Tramadol injection without giving a test dose to check its allergic reaction on the patient,” Gowhar Hussain Wani, brother in law of the lady patient said, adding once the injection was given to her intravenously she developed severe allergic reaction and also suffered from hematemesis ( blood vomit).
He further said that they brought her condition into the notice of doctors at the PHC but they didn’t bother to attend her.
“They started running here and there helplessly,” the brother in law said, adding that she was attended by some staff member working on voluntarily basis.
He further told that as the condition of their patient started deteriorating they requested for an ambulance to shift her to a tertiary care hospital but the ambulance was denied to them.
The attendants arranged a private vehicle after three hours and then shifted her to SMHS where she was admitted for four days.
“Doctors at SMHS told us that Tramadol injection can’t be given intravenously because that may cause death due to cardiac arrest,” relatives of the patient informed.
The residents of Khrew village alleged that such incidents were routinely observed at the PHC due to shortage of MMBS doctors and other technical staff.
The residents told that authorities manage this health facility with BUMS doctors and paramedics working on voluntarily basis due to which they were compelled to move to Srinagar for seeking treatment to minor ailments.
Shabir Ahmad, secretary auqaaf committee Khrew told that due to lack of technical staff modern equipment including digital-x ray and analyzers donated by people to the PHC remain non-operational.
He further informed that they brought the issue of doctor’s negligence with a lady patient into the notice of concerned authorities and demanded them to hold an inquiry into the incident but to no avail.
When contacted Block Medical Officer Pampore, Dr. Bilquees said that she learnt that a lady patient at PHC Khrew developed some allergic reaction two days ago.
“I was informed that they would come to my office today and I was waiting for them but no one came to me so far,” Dr. Bilquees said, adding that the patient was not denied recovery treatment.
She said that the attendants were advised not to worry as Tramadol causes allergic reaction in some patients and she was stabilised at PHC Khrew.
“She was under observation and was yet to be discharged from the PHC when her attendants shifted her to SMHS on their own otherwise she would have been provided an ambulance, Dr Bilquees said.
She also said that the attendants of the patient misbehaved with doctors at PHC Khrew.
On shortage of staff she said that the health facility has surplus staff. “This is a primary health unit and sufficient staff has been deputed to this facility from neighbouring places,” she said.
Chief medical officer Pulwama, Dr. Jaffar Akhoon assured that he will look into the matter and see to it as to why the lady patient was denied ambulance and anti-allergic treatment.