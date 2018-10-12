Lady DySP breaks silence, accuses former Dir Vigilance of ‘sexual harassment’

SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu:
Former Director, Vigilance and retired IPS officer, Alok Pur is another name floating on the internet since the recent eruption of the #MeToo movement in India.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Shashi Thakur has taken to twitter—complaining against alleged “sexual harassment” by then Director Vigilance. 1984 IPS batch officer, Puri retired as ADGP (Crime) in Jammu and Kashmir.
“I raised voice against land mafia in my State (J&K) but had to face sexual harassment in the hands of then Director Vigilance Alok Puri. Despite complaints against him that filed no one took action against him,” DySP Thakur wrote on Twitter triggering a debate about safety of women in workspace.
“Waiting for justice,” she wrote at the end, while hoping for justice under Governor Satyal Paul Malik’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir.
#MeToo campaign has gained strength in society especially after women came forward to openly speak up against their harassers, while seeking justice.
DySP Thakur, told Rising Kashmir that she is being harassed from last seven years and justice has yet not delivered. “I made a complaint but then Director Vigilance Alok Puri remained unpunished despite complaint at the Chief Vigilance Commission’s office. They too, wrote to Alok Puri asking him to look into the issue. The issue was dumped, later,” she alleged.
The aggrieved lady officer said that she raised voice against the encroachment on State land in Sunjwan. The encroachment was facilitated by the Revenue Department and local Police. Even as Vigilance filed a report recommending FIR in the case after three years of investigation, then Director Vigilance did not file the FIR.”
DySP said “Since I was pursuing the case, I went to meet then Director Vigilance Alok Puri and requested him to file FIR as recommended by the Vigilance. But he was reluctant.”
Instead of doing his job, she claimed “Alok Puri directly asked me for sexual favour. But, I declined and came out of his office.”
“If you (Thakur) want FIR in the case, then you have to compromise with me,” the DySP Thakur quoted Alok Puri as saying. She said the file was on his table but he did nothing and started harassing me one-way-or-other.
She recalled and claimed “I remained posted at one place for seven years, my scale was stopped for some time, and promotion was not given to me. This was the reward I have received from my own department for rising voice against encroachment on State land.”
With all these things, she said, she learnt that nothing will happen. “I wrote a letter to Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) about sexual harassment with a hope to get justice with their intervention, but they too wrote back to Alok Puri asking him to look into the complaint. Hence, no action was taken.”
DySP Shashi Thakur said she was not allowed to meet the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti by the police men or personal section despite repeated attempts.
“My hopes are with present Governor Satya Paul Malik. He should order a fresh probe into the incident from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” she appealed.