‘Ladli beti diwas’ celebrated in Ghagwal

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 30:
To meet the objectives of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, Sub Divisional Task Force Committee, Ghagwal celebrated Ladli Beti Diwas on Tuesday.
According to an official, Sub Divisional Magistrate Ritu Mahajan was chief Guest on the occasion.
The Programme witnessed distribution of 10 pass books to the beneficiaries of Ladli Beti Scheme and felicitation of 5 meritorious girls who have shown excellent performance in Class X and XII results for the session 2017-18, the official added.
The SDM said that such programmes create awareness among the stakeholders regarding Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign which aims at removing gender imbalance in the society. She asked parents to give equal opportunity to girl child in education as it helps in removal of vices like female foeticide and infanticide from the social fabric.
Resource persons, Ram Krishan made the girl students aware about job prospects after class XII.
The core message of the programme was highlighted through a skit by Anganwari Workers depicting the need to educate girl child and giving the message of equality among girl and boys.
The programme also witnessed dance and group song by girl students of Govt. Hr. Sec. School Ghagwal on the theme Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.
Among others present were Principal Govt. Hr. Sec. School Ghagwal, Jaimal Singh, Tehsildar, Harjeet Singh, CDPO Vijaypur, Amir chand, CDPO Purmandal, Sandeep Gupta and CDPO Ghagwal, Priya Lakshmi of district Samba, the official added.