Ladakh's Drass coldest place at minus 31.4 degree Celsius

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Drass town in Ladakh region continues to remain coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 31.4 degrees Celsius.
According to Meteorological department the weather is likely to remain dry in Kashmir during the next 48 hours till Wednesday.
However, the minimum temperatures were likely to fall further during this period. Leh recorded minus 15.6 degree Celsius as it's minimum temperature.
It was minus 3.5 in Srinagar while Pahalgam recorded 13.6 degree Celsius and Gulmarg recorded minus 12.6 degree Celsius.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was at 3.5, Katra 3.6, Batote minus 2.6, Bannihal minus 0.9 and Bhaderwah minus 5.4 degree Celsius.