Ladakh's Drass coldest at minus 28.7 degrees Celsius

AgenciesSrinagar
Drass town in Ladakh region was coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with a minimum temperature of minus 28.7 degrees Celsius, according to Meteorological department.
The maximum temperature in the town was minus 10.1 degrees Celsius.
The night's lowest temperature in Leh town was recorded minus 15.5 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 20.7 degree Celsius.
Minimum temperatures will drop further in the state with the weather likely to remain dry during the next three days," an official said.
It was minus 1.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Sunday, while Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded minus 13.0 and Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded minus 12 degree Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Jammu city was recorded 4.1 degrees Celsius, Katra town 3.8, Batote minus 2.7, Bannihal minus 2.5 and Bhaderwah minus 3.4 degree Celsius.
(Representional picture)