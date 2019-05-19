Ladakh’s division status only on papers

May 19, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Govt sitting on creation of new posts, offices

The divisional status to Ladakh has been confined to papers only with the State Administrative Council (SAC), headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik, yet to take any decision on the creation of new posts and offices suggested by a committee report last month.

Sources said the committee constituted by the government under the Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring (PDM) department has already submitted its report suggesting the posts of divisional level heads of various departments for Ladakh including the staff pattern, role and responsibilities along with the proposed location of these offices.

However, the SAC has now kept the issue in cold storage, confining the divisional status to Ladakh on papers only.

The post of Inspector General of Police sanctioned in February this year is yet to be filled.

The division only has Divisional Commissioner Suagat Biswas, who is also holding additional charge of the department of Information and Technology.

The sources said the government had also not initiated the detailed discussion on the recommendations of the committee.

They said the formal proposal for placement before the SAC was also yet to be drafted, leaving one wondrous about the fate of Ladakh division created this year on February 8.

Meanwhile, the committee under Principal Secretary PDM department has held detailed deliberations with Chief Executive Councilors (CECs) of the Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil along with Deputy Commissioners of both the twin districts after which the report was compiled and submitted.

Sources said the Chief Executive Councilors of both the Hill Councils in their meetings had demanded upgradation of the post of Chief Executive Councilors (CECs) of the councils to ensure that new directorates function under their overall control.

The sources said the CECs had also demanded creation of all the posts on the lines of the other two divisions of the State along with creation of separate directorates of Hospitality, Tribal Affairs and Civil Aviation and equitable distribution of directorates between the two districts.

The CECs have also been asking the government to speed up the process so that the people in the twin districts could have makeshift offices ready by the next winter, they said.

In March, Rising Kashmir had reported that the State administration was facing shortage of administrative officers to be posted in Ladakh region for over 37 directorate-level departments along with a full-fledged Divisional Commissioner’s office.

Rising Kashmir had reported that the administrative division for Ladakh would have to continue on papers only as the government was battling “additional charge syndrome” in the civil secretariat.

A top official had told Rising Kashmir, “The posts for new officers for Ladakh division will have to be sanctioned by the GAD and then sent to the Public Service Commission for filling up. It will take years for sanction from the GAD as they require the go-ahead from the Finance department.”