Ladakh Puzzle: Regional parties caught in regional divide

April 03, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

The regional divide between Kargil and Leh has left political parties puzzled to finalise their candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for the Ladakh parliamentary seat.

All the major parties including National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the Lok Sabha seat for the cold desert region.

Ladakh goes to polls in the fifth phase of the parliamentary polls on May 6.

Even though PDP is planning to go solo, NC and Congress are likely to announce an alliance for the seat.

Sources said owing to the resentment among the people in Leh and Kargil to have the next Lok Sabha candidate from their respective region, NC and Congress have authorised the local religious body to choose a common candidate.

Sources said Anjuman Jamiatul Ulama Islamia School Kargil, the largest religious organization of the region, would meet Wednesday to decide upon a common candidate who could represent both the regions without any bias.

The names making rounds include Congress’ Nawang Rigzin Jora, Asgar Ali Karbali, Rigzin Splabar and NC’s Haji Hanifa among the others.

Social activist and journalist Sajjad Hussain Kargili said traditionally it was Congress that used to win Ladakh Lok Sabha seat with a candidate from Leh region.

However, Kargili said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in 2014 polls had changed the dynamics of politics in the region.

In 2014 polls, BJP candidate, a renowned Buddhist spiritual leader, Thupstan Chhewang, had won by a narrow margin of 36 votes over his closest rival Ghulam Raza, who was a Congress leader but was contesting as an independent candidate.

However, in September last year, Chhewang resigned from the party, owing to BJP’s failure to grant a Union Territory status for Ladakh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced 31-year-old Jamyang Tsering Namgyal as its candidate for the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency.

The young leader, who was serving as the current Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), was a private secretary to the former BJP MP Chhewang.

Kargili said after the recent row over the divisional status in which Kargil was initially deprived to have Divisional Commissioner’s office, people have become more resilient to have their own candidate in the parliament.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said the party would go by the decision of Anjuman Jamiatul Ulama Islamia School Kargil.

“Whatever the Jamiat decides, we will announce our candidate accordingly,” Sagar said. “The announcement is likely to be made this week only.”

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the party was ready for any formula less than BJP to fight on Ladakh seat.

“We have suggested three names. Now let us see how things shape up,” Mir said. “We are ready for any compromise that will make sure BJP’s ouster from the region.”

Meanwhile, PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Mir said the party was likely to go solo for Ladakh seat.

“As of now, we aren’t discussing Ladakh and our main focus is on Kashmir. But we will contest Ladakh seat also,” he said.

Mir said PDP would announce their candidate after consultation with the party cadres in the region.