Ladakh Hoteliers, Tour Operators meet Advisor Sharma

Published at March 01, 2019 12:24 AM 0Comment(s)396views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 28:

 A joint delegation of All Ladakh Hotel and Guest houseAssociation and Tour Operators association led by Member Legislative Council (MLC) Tsering Dorjay today called on the Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma and discussed several issues related to the tourism trade.
The deputation while raising several issues related to the tourism sector called for taking requisite measures for providing Tax relief to the hotel and restaurant owners. They also demanded treating hospitality sector in the ladakh division as industry and reimburse the state component of the GST.
The Advisor assured that the issues projected by them would be looked into. He said Governor's Administration is committed to ensure prompt resolution of public issues.

 

 

