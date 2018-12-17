Ladakh gets first ever varsity

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on Monday approved the Jammu and Kashmir University of Ladakh Bill, 2018.
The Bill aims at setting up a University for entire Ladakh, as a Cluster University. It will get Rs 65 Crore from Government of India from the next academic session as initial grant.
The already functioning 3 Degree Colleges of Kargil district will be affiliated to the Cluster University of Ladakh with Degree College Leh constituting the lead college.
All new colleges to be set up in future in Ladakh region are envisaged to be constituents of/affiliated with the Cluster University of Ladakh.
There are five Degree Colleges functioning in Ladakh region, one each at Leh and Nobra in Leh district and one each at Kargil, Zanskar and Drass in Kargil district. All the five colleges are presently affiliated with the University of Kashmir.