Ladakh Eco Tourism Guide Training concludes at Kargil

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The first ever Women and Youth “7- Days Ladakh Eco Tourism Guide Training” concluded today at Buddhist Study Centre, Mulbeck Kargil.

The training was initiated and supported by the GKL Foundation Korea (Government of Korea) through Hanuran Movement Inc. Korea in collaboration with Won Buddhism based in Korea and India, and in support with Local Community of Wakha- Mulbeck.

The workshop was. Organised with an aim for promotion and preservation of the rich culture heritage of Kargil and aimed at providing Job opportunities among Women and Youths of the region.

48 students were trained in the History of Ladakh for Tour Guides, Eco-Tourism for Kargil Ladakh region and Treatment of High Altitude Sickness & First Aid etc.

The students were also taken on field studies to Local Heritage Sites, Monasteries like Shargol and Wakha-Mulbeck Kargil.