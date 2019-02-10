Ladakh Division: Massive rally in Kargil for rotational divisional headquarters

Press Trust of IndiaKargil
Thousands of people Sunday marched the streets of Kargil district against the administration's decision to permanently post the divisional commissioner and Inspector General of Police (IGP) offices for the newly created Ladakh division in Leh town.
The people of Kargil are demanding that divisional commissioner and IGP offices function on rotational basis -- in Kargil during summers and in Leh during winters.
The procession was taken out under the banner of two influential religious organisations -- Islamic school and Khumani Memorial Trust -- and ended peacefully after a delegation met the deputy commissioner and submitted a memorandum to highlight their demands, officials said.
They said the people from all walks of life, including politicians, religious leaders and social workers, participated in the rally which started from Islamia school chowk at 10.30 am and concluded at Baroo after marching the streets of the town for nearly four hours.
Urging the Governor Satya Pal Malik to review his decision, the participants were seen chanting slogans throughout the rally, pledging support to the "united movement" in support of the "genuine rights" of the people of Kargil.
In a major decision on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration sanctioned creation of a separate administrative and revenue division for Ladakh, with its headquarters at Leh.