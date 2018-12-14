About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ladakh cut off for 5th day due to closure of highway

Agencies

Srinagar

he Ladakh region remained cut off from the Kashmir valley for the fifty day on Friday following closure of the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh National Highway due to accumulation of several feet of snow and slippery road conditions, a traffic police official said here.

Large number of vehicles, including trucks and oil tankers, are stranded on both sides of the Zojila pass, where snow had accumulated, making snow clearance operation almost impossible.

Traffic remained suspended on the highway due to fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours and slippery road conditions, traffic official told UNI.

[UNI]

