Ladakh avalanche: Two more bodies recovered, toll 7, three still missing

Srinagar

With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll in Khardung La pass snow avalanche has reached to seven while three more at still missing.

A massive rescue operation continued for the second day on Saturday at Khardung La pass, the world's highest motorable road in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, where two trucks carrying 10 civilians were buried under over 20 feet snow on Friday morning.

Two more bodies were recovered by the rescue teams, official sources said adding five bodies of the victims were recovered on Friday, they told a news agency.

