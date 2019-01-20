About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ladakh Avalanche: Sixth body recovered, searches on

Published at January 20, 2019 01:15 AM


Srinagar:

The body of the sixth civilian buried under an avalanche at Khardung La Pass in Ladakh district of Kashmir was retrieved on Saturday.
The avalanche hit two trucks carrying 10 persons at Khardungla pass in Ladakh region at 7.00 am on Friday, an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said
Deputy Superintendent, SDRF, Leh said the rescue team recovered one more body from the avalanche site, taking the toll to six so far. He said the operation is going on to retrieve the bodies of four civilians buried under the avalanche. An official of the BRO said a rescue operation was carried out jointly by the police, army, state disaster response force and other agencies.
Governor, Satya Pal Malik, has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the snow avalanche at Khardungla Top. The governor announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh for the next of the kin of those killed in the avalanche, an official spokesman said.

