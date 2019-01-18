About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ladakh avalanche: Four labourers killed, rescue operation on

Published at January 18, 2019 03:52 PM 0Comment(s)723views


Ladakh avalanche: Four labourers killed, rescue operation on

Agencies

Srinagar

Four labourers were killed and six others were missing after their vehicles was buried under a huge snow avalanche at Khardung La pass, the world’s highest motorable road in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Officials said that a vehicle came under huge snow avalanche at Khardung La pass, about 18,400 feet above sea level, in Leh this morning.

They said ten labourers, who were onboard the vehicle, were buried under several feet of snow.

However, rescue teams were immediately rushed from nearby areas, they said, adding helicopters have also been pressed into service for rescue operation.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top