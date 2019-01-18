Ladakh avalanche: Four labourers killed, rescue operation on

AgenciesSrinagar
Four labourers were killed and six others were missing after their vehicles was buried under a huge snow avalanche at Khardung La pass, the world’s highest motorable road in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
Officials said that a vehicle came under huge snow avalanche at Khardung La pass, about 18,400 feet above sea level, in Leh this morning.
They said ten labourers, who were onboard the vehicle, were buried under several feet of snow.
However, rescue teams were immediately rushed from nearby areas, they said, adding helicopters have also been pressed into service for rescue operation.