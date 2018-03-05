Lack of trained rescuers at Dal Lake, Jhelum posing threat to tourists, travelers

Sajidah YousufSrinagar:
Lack of trained rescuers in famed Dal Lake and river Jhelum are posing threat to the tourists and travelers.
Every day and day out we witness hundreds of people swim across Dal Lake especially during summer season but the absence of rescuers poses a threat to swimmers.
Locals are pondering over the fact that there are no trained rescuers across the Dal Lake and Jhelum and they want authorities to take the issue under consideration as it is the matter of lives.
Gh. Mohammad, a local said that they are always worried about their children as they swim at many places across the dal and some places are vulnerable and their children can get drown.
“There are no rescue teams available across Dal and if somebody drowns accidently, it is the locals who rescue them,” he said, adding that “Dangal fame Zaira Wasim was also rescued by locals when her car slid into dal.”
Despite many incidents, Jhelum is still exposed to drowning for untrained swimmers and Amira Kadal, Srinagar being the most vulnerable one.
Vice Chairman, Land and Water Development Authorities (LAWDA) Hafeez Masoodi told Rising Kashmir that it is the responsibility of district disaster management to look into such incidents and our work is to monitor the Dal Lake.
“We will put proposal before government to provide Dal Lake with trained rescue squads for Jhelum and Dal Lake,” said Masoodi.
While talking to director disaster management, Amir Ali, he said that they have a rescue team operational at Nehru Park, Boulevard which is available 24x7.
Ali claimed that they have a rescue squad along with rescue boats with them which are at one place of Dal Lake.
Ali also said River police and tourism department have appointed their members for Jhelum drowning.
“There should be always someone who can keep a check onto the incidents.”
However when asked about restricting the swimmers in these two water bodies, Ali said that they cannot restrict them as there is no law to ban swimming in Dal and Jhelum.
“We will approach to district magistrate to ban swimming in drown prone areas,” said Ali, adding “we will place more rescue teams across different places in both the Dal Lake and Jhelum to curb this issue.”
