Lack of toilet facility along Boulevard irks visitors

Sajidah YousufSrinagar, Sep 03:
Famous tourist spot in Srinagar, Boulevard along the Dal Lake lacks basic public convenience which compels the visitors to urinate in the lake or on its banks.
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) which takes care of this tourist spot seems to be in slumber and is yet to facilitate the visitors with a single washroom along the stretch.
Pertinently, few months ago, a number of Amarnath yatris were seen urinating in the Dal Lake thus polluting it, but the authorities look least bothered to stop this shameful act.
Boulevard along the famous Dal Lake—one of the major tourist attractions in Srinagar, serves the main entry to Mughal Gardens like Nishat, Cheshmashahi, Tulip Garden, Pari Mahal and Botanical garden.
Commuters have been expressing resentment over the absence of washrooms on the Boulevard exposing the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).
Shabnum Ghazi, a local resident said that people who pay visit to these historic Mughal Gardens and Dal Lake usually suffer in finding washrooms.
“There is immediate need of toilet facilities on the boulevard stretch for both men and women,” Ghazi said.
She said few months ago local people made hue and cry over the issue of yatris urinating in the Dal Lake, but the fact remains that there is no implementation on the ground level.
Peerzda Hafiz Ullah, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) told Rising Kashmir, “This issue was not in my notice earlier, there was some problem but now have I talked to the higher authorities and I am waiting for the authorization.”
He said that he will pursue this issue on fast track and the matter will be resolved as soon as possible.