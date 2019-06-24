Lack of school building at Kattiyawali village leaves students in lurch

June 24, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Locals rue Govt over ‘faulty’ claims

At a time when government is claiming that it would “revolutionize” education sector across the State, authorities have failed to provide a school building to the students at Government Middle School at Kattiyawali village in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Like most government-run schools in Jammu and Kashmir, the condition of students continues to remain affected due to lack of a building in this remote village of Baramulla. With lackadaisical approach of authorities, the dejected students had to attend the classes with the sun blazing on their head.

Locals said that the students of Government Middle School Kattayawali are forced to study in makeshift tents. They said that the school building was damaged due to landsliding in the area March this year.

"The school building suffered complete damages in March 2019 due to landslides in the area but the education department is yet to provide a suitable accommodation for these students. The carelessness of the education department in Baramulla could easily be judged by the condition of the school children in government middle school Katyawali Baramulla," Basheer Chowdhary a local said.

He said that the children are forced to study under open sky and in case of rain or increased temperatures; teachers have no option other than to close down the school.

Local residents of Kattiyawali allege that the education department is least bothered to provide quality education to the students.

"We arranged a few tents and erected them on forest land in the village so that these students can somehow study. But it is not helping the students. During adverse weather, teachers are forced to close the school," the locals said.

Parents of these students, mostly comprising of Nomads have appealed the district administration and education department to provide them with temporary tin sheds so that the students can study without being affected by adverse weather.

Headmaster of Middle School Kattiyawali Abdul Rashid said that not only students but teachers also face a lot of problems.

"Most of times we are forced to shut the classes. During rains, we are left with no option but to call off the classes as rain water submerges the surroundings. We have shifted middle classes to Gohan Girls High School and primary classes are being conducted in the tents," Headmaster of GMS Kattiyawali added.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Chief Education Officer Baramulla, Ghulam Nabi Ittoo said that the department had proposed of merging the classes with nearby school but few locals opposed the move.

"We are planning to erect few tin sheds for the students in the area. Required funds will be issued for the construction purposes. District administration has also promised to help the department in this case. We have also kept a concrete school building in our new plan" CEO Baramulla added.

