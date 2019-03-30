About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 30, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Lack of reading spaces has affected intellectual growth of Kashmiris: Readers

Book lovers, intellectuals demand dedicated spaces 

Lack of reading spaces in Kashmir has affected the intellectual growth of the society, writers in Valley are claiming.
They said the reading and intellectual spaces in conflict situations strike a balance while creating the optimum learning environment for youngsters, seniors, professionals and children as well.
They said the political turmoil post-90s in J&K disrupted whatever intellectual activity the state had.
Shahnaz Bashir, author and Assistant Professor at Central University of Kashmir told The Rising Kashmir that Kashmir has a very poor reading culture.
“We have two public libraries and both are hardly visited by the readers; however, a small section of our society reads books. On any given day you'll find dusty shelves in these libraries. They don't even update. In Iceland, every tenth person is a writer and every second person a reader but that is about a developed part of our world and is a far-fetched example in comparison to our case,” he said.
Shahnaz said the poor reading culture, is also at the same time, not entirely our fault.
“In the late 1920s, the Reading Room Party that brought political reforms in Kashmir and later laid the foundation of the Muslim Conference (that eventually became National Conference) came from the Progressive Writers' Movement (PWM) in Kashmir. The members of the PWM determined setting up of cafe houses in Lal Chowk and at other places of Downtown that became the places for intellectual, literary and cultural activities. As Indian political ambitions merged with the local political movement, the intellectual movement witnessed a disruption and eventually a decline,” he said.
He said the political turmoil in the state disrupted whatever intellectual activity we had. “But now young boys and girls are slowly taking to reading and writing in Kashmir. Many cafes have lined their walls with bookshelves. I see the hope of revival,” Bashir said.
Another writer and former bureaucrat Khalid Bashir said the intellectual spaces are must for every state or country.
He said these particular spaces for the intellectual growth of the society and individuals are very important. “We should have such facilities in the state. SPS Library had a provision for establishing spaces for seminars, intellectual discourses, but it has not been started yet,” he said.
“There is one SPS Library. It could have been a cluster of libraries or a complex of the libraries. Old libraries do not have any space for sharing experiences, intellectual discourse, reading, and chatting. Most of the libraries are functioning in rented accommodations,” said Bashir.
Former director of Libraries and research science, Mukhtar ul Aziz told The Rising Kashmir that there is need to establish dedicated spaces for the educated people, where they can discuss, chat, share experiences and gain knowledge.
He said the young generation lacks a deep understanding of history, culture and rich Kashmiri traditions. “Besides, they hardly know the historically important books of Kashmiri and Arabic language.”
“We had started an initiative to create the two spaces in the main SPS library. One with a coffee shop for the senior citizens and the other one a corner for the children. But it is yet to start,” he added.
He said the intellectual spaces are important for the overall development of society. “It encourages openness and flexibility. It also serves as an important key to trigger creativity and imagination about different topics and subjects,” Bashir explained.

 

