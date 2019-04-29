Lack of proper planning, inappropriate use of resources mars state's development: Bhat

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior PDP Leader Nizamuddin Bhat has accused the administration of “sitting at the suffering of people arising out of non- performance, and negligence in completing the pending development projects of the state”.

In a statement, Bhat alleged most of the pending projects are delayed for release of funds and those which have adequate funding are delayed due to the inept handling of contractors and construction agencies.

Bhat accused that lack of proper planning and inappropriate use of resource “has marred” state's development. "As a result key sectors like power, health, education, tourism witness a mess."

He said that underdeveloped districts like Bandipore and Kupwara are the worst victims where existing institutions lack basic facilities and infrastructure building is for namesake.

He said administration and executing agencies have failed miserably on meeting the extended deadlines for years and cost escalation has put several important projects in jeopardy.

Citing the example of District Hospital building, Grid station and Wular project in Bandipore, Bhat said it “is now over a decade that none of the projects is functional”.

Bhat said it seems there is either no concern for peoples' sufferings or the responsibility “is not fixed for obvious failures in spending public money for the public good in a satisfactory and time-bound manner”.

He appealed Governor to convene meetings for right assessment of causes delaying pending projects where a workable arrangement is arrived at for adequate redressal.

Bhat also demanded that poverty- alleviation programmes be carried out to reach to right beneficiaries in all backward districts.

He said further delays allowed in carrying out development will cast “serious doubt” about the intentions of the present dispensation.

