Lack of policy posing health risk to Safai Karamcharis of SMC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 27:
Hundreds of Safai Karamcharis (cleanliness workers) working in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) are being denied masks, gloves and uniforms making them susceptible to infections.
The employees who are considered as the backbone of sanitation and garbage collection in the summer capital are exposed to risks leaving them agitated. Despite being a cleaning hand in maintaining the sanitation in the city, they also bear the brunt of harassment by people.
Waseem Ahmad (name changed), 27, a safaiwala, who collects garbage from Srinagar outskirts said their work is laborious. He said his struggle for livelihood starts before the sunrise.
“It is very difficult. We have to collect and clean garbage from roads, houses and sometimes from small drains also. But we are not provided masks and gloves which could protect us from infections and dust,” he said adding that the safai karmcharis often use their handkerchiefs to cover their mouth to prevent getting infected..
Due to absence of safety gear they work in hazardous conditions and are prone to acute infections.
“No uniform, sanitizers or soap for cleanliness is being provided to us. On daily basis our clothes are filled with garbage and dirt,” he said.
Waseem complained that hundreds of his coworkers also face public harassment while doing their job.
“People usually look down upon us and behave indifferently. We clean the dirt of people and we deserve respect as well,” he said.
Earlier Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Peerzada Hafiz Ullah had said that he has sent a proposal to the higher authorities to provide all basic amenities to safai karamcharis. “As a society we should stand together with safai karamcharis. People should know they are our brothers. Till the time I am in charge I will make sure they will get all benefits and respect as well,” Peerzada had told The Rising Kashmir.
However, SMC Commissioner could not be contacted for his comments on the issue.