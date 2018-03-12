Lack of parking slots hassles public movement in city

Syed ShakirSrinagar:
Lack of parking slots in many areas of summer capital Srinagar is giving tough time to people – becoming a nuisance for massive traffic jams.
Commuters held mismanagement of authorities responsible for the issue which according to them will worsen once the schools open.
Wasim Ahmad, a commuter from Srinagar lamented on the parking issue in the city.
The parking slots identified by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Traffic department on roadside are located in areas where commuters have been parking their vehicles for the past many years.
“It often hurdles vehicular movement. The entry fee for parking is being charged to generate revenue but traffic mess is there as it used to be,” he said.
He said that the authorities should have identified parking slots at off sites which could ease the mess on roads.
Commuters allege that the identified parking slots on main roads have become major concern and causing traffic jams.
Another commuter said due to hike in parking fee commuters prefer to park their vehicles at non-parking slots to evade charges.
“Common people using public transport suffer a lot. It takes hours to cover the distance which can be covered in minutes,” he said.
In May last year, SMC in collaboration with Traffic police Srinagar city identified 47 parking slots and commissioned 10 among them on roadside at different places in Srinagar.
People express severe anguish over the traffic irregularities in the city and outskirts. They blame traffic authorities of negligence in controlling traffic jams and smooth movement of vehicular traffic.
SMC Commissioner Reyaz Ahmad Wani asserted that they want to discourage street parking and strengthen set parking fee.
“We have set parking fee as per the time a person parks a vehicle and it goes high if a vehicle remains there for long,” he said.
According to him they identified and commissioned parking slots in Srinagar in consultation with designers, and traffic advisors.
“We have taken into consideration all the aspects for smooth movement of traffic and there remains no space for objection,” Wani said and added that they have identified 47 parking slots in city among them 10 were commissioned and remaining will be commissioned very soon.
pzshakir06@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)