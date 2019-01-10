Lack of parking infrastructure in Anantnag: A commuter’s nightmare

Shafat MirAnantnag:
The Municipal Committee Anantnag has turned its lone parking space in Anantnag main town into a junkyard by dumping the old and defunct trucks and other vehicles of the department inside Rani Park parking space at Mattan Chowk.
Anantnag town has seen a surge in number of vehicles since last decade while there are almost negligible proper parking spots in the entire town which results into long traffic jams due to roadside parking.
The authorities have even provided contract to several persons for road side parking like one each outside Sher Bagh park and Boys Degree college Khanabal which further creates a congestion on the roads.
“The already limited parking space here at Rani park could not cater to the inflow of vehicles all day and the spot gets full with just 60 to 70 cars. To add to this problem the authorities have now parked old and abandoned vehicles of the municipality leading to further shrinkage of the space. With the result the roadside parking has become a compulsion for shoppers and the adjacent shopkeepers as well which leads to choking of the road stretch and subsequent traffic jams. The Mattan Chowk- Sherbagh road is a vital link to the Maternity and Childcare hospital as well as up to the district hospital at Janglat Mandi. One could see ambulances blazing sirens caught in the traffic jam, on a daily basis”, said a local shopkeeper.
The huge traffic inflow in the narrow streets and roads of Anantnag town results in traffic congestion on almost all the roads like, Mehandi Kadal-Lal Chowk, New Bus Stand on K P road side and Industrial estate area. The authorities need to create new parking slots inside the main town on war footing basis and also discipline the cab and bus stands who park their vehicles on main roads to pick up passengers.
“The authorities had another huge portion of land on disposal adjacent to Montesorri school at Iqbal market. It was a spacious plot but the authorities handed it over to the floriculture department instead which made a children’s park inside of it a year ago which mostly remains deserted as there are two more parks like Rani park and Sher bagh park barely 50 meters away from it. Making another park was an utter wastage of space and there was a dire need of large parking space here. The locals have now locked up this space from inside and a prime space is in a way lying under the lock and key of locals which could have been used for the larger good of the public”, rues another local.
The sumo drivers as well as mini bus operators also add to the woes of public by parking their vehicles outside designated bus or sumo stands leading to congestion of road. The authorities seem unmoved over the plight of commuters, he adds.
The Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Anantnag, Sarfaraz Ahmed says they have already set the process of auctioning abandoned vehicles and machinery into motion and the space will be freed soon, however, there is a lack of space in the town for creating more parking spots.
“The process to auction these defunct vehicles is going on and the space will be freed within days. To create more parking spaces for the town there is dearth of land here. The land at Iqbal Market where a park has been made by the floriculture department has already happened and nothing can be done in this regard now but we will explore options to de-congest the roads in the town and ensure free flow of traffic”, said CEO, Sarfaraz Ahmed.