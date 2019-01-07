Lack of equipments force patients to private diagnostic labs in Anantnag  

Shafat MirAnantnag:
The two main hospitals of south Kashmir’s district Anantnag—including Maternity and Childcare Hospital, Sher Bagh and District Hospital Anantnag lack equipment to conduct vital couglogram medical examination—forcing patients to visit private diagnostic labs.
According to medicos, the test is widely conducted as a pre-operative procedure to check the patient’s ability of blood clotting, and how long it takes to clot.
“Testing can help the doctors to assess risk of excessive bleeding or developing clots (thrombosis) somewhere in the blood vessels of patient and all the data needs to be taken into consideration before conducting any sort of surgery on a patient,” a senior doctor, wishing anonymity, said. “This test is vital for all the patients who are supposed to go through an operation and in the absence of this facility at the government run hospital here,” he said.
Hospital insiders said that the patients—especially pregnant women—who are advised to undergo an emergency surgery anytime, are left to God’s mercy.
The two hospitals in Anantnag where on daily basis around 100-150 patients are prescribed this test are forced to visit private labs which don’t operate after 5 PM.
“Without this test, it is almost impossible to conduct any surgery and may prove fatal for the patient,” they said. “Due to absence of an analyzer at the twin hospitals of Anantnag, the patients who need and emergency normal surgeries are referred to Srinagar during night hours.”
A doctor said that the machine does not cost much and the cost doesn’t go beyond Rs 1.5 lakh but still both the health facilities don’t seem serious in getting it
Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Anantnag said that they have given a requisition for procuring of an Analyzer and have taken up the issue with the higher authorities while the Chief Medical Officer Anantnag said he will follow the process at an earliest.
“I have recently joined here and I am not aware as to what has happened with the procurement process. I will follow up this and remind the procuring section about this machine and hopefully we will have it in coming days so that the public doesn’t face any sort of inconvenience,” said Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, CMO Anantnag.