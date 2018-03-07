Lack of definitive Govt policy puts hemophilia patients’ lives at risk

mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Hemophilia patients across Kashmir Valley are suffering and are always at risk as the government has failed to come up with a concrete policy to procure drugs for the patients throughout the year.
A 10-year-old boy of Bijbehara area of south Kashmir is battling for life at Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla due to the lack of anti-hemophilia drugs in the hospital.
Sahil Ahmad, already suffering from hemophilia had a bone fractured at home recently. He needs blood clotting factor necessary to cure the disease which is not available in all the hospitals here.
“He fell down one and a half month ago and suffered an injury on the forehead. However, he was cured but has developed swelling in joints. He is suffering excessive pain and needs factor VIII immediately,” Sahil’s father Nazir Ahmad told Rising Kashmir.
The family cannot afford to bring the medicine from outside as it is very costly. “If the bleeding continues, it can cause damage to the joint, it is only due to the factor the bleeding can be stopped. He is at risk,” he said.
Like Sahil, many such patients are waiting for the medicines at home, in absence of which around 100 have witnessed hepatitis A and C.
Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation (JKMSCL) has no rate contract with Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar. They have only rate contract for factor 7 and 9 between them.
The patients have been appraising the hospital administration and JKMSCL but they have been delaying the procurement from the past three years.
President Hemophilia Society of Kashmir (HSK), Syed Majid Qadri said that the rate of the hemophilia drugs has been revised.
“GMC only procures 25% of the medicines, rest can be procured by the medical corporation. But GMC is not procuring the drugs at the time of emergencies which is very unfortunate,” he said.
According to him, GMC earlier suggested to have a rupees 14 crore budget for one year to avoid crisis but currently, the State Government provides only 2.5 crore which is very poor.
“We have 287 patients registered with us. Due to the lack of medicines, patients are given alternative treatment like fresh frozen plasma (FFP) which can cause HIV, and hepatitis,” Qadri said.
He said at times these alternative medicines are also not available adding many such patients are physically crippled and are not able to go to school. FFP cannot cure 5% of the disease,” he said.
The state government has also recently allocated an additional budget of rupees 60 lakh for procuring hemophilia drugs for Kashmir but till now medicines have not been purchased. “The patients are suffering due to the lack of a concrete policy for the hemophilia patients.”
“The condition of many patients is bad at their homes,” he said, adding, at least 300 sufferers of blood clotting disorder visit the hospital twice a week but return hopelessly due to non-availability of medicines,” Qadri said.
“At least nine patients have died so far here which include two patients this year due to unavailability of medicines,” he said.
Earlier, a three-year-old girl of Kupwara district was in need of the blood clotting factor, which was not available in SKIMS Soura after she was referred there from SMHS Hospital, which also lacked the blood clotting factor.
However, Qadri said he brought a factor 8 from Hemophilia Federation India (HFI) on a doctor’s advice. “The patient was later discharged from the hospital two days ago.”
General Manager Procurement Supply, JKMSCL, Dr Mohammad Iqbal said that the rate contract to procure factor 8 has not been finalized.
“The drug comes from outside. Importers have turnover clause and they have some issues that have been taken to finance department for the clearance. We have given no objection certificate to GMC Srinagar as well as Jammu to procure the medicine till the issue is solved,” he said.
He also said last year we brought one type of factor 8 but questions were raised over it. He added that the budget for the same is very poor with GMC.
Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr Saleem Tak said that they have brought the medicines after they approached GMC principal two days ago.
“We have brought 500 viles of Factor VIII from the additional funds from GMC principal. Those who are in need should come to daycare hemophilia centre at the hospital,” he said.
