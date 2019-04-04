Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

April 04, 2019 | RK Web News

More than two billion people face grave health risks because basic water facilities are not available in one in four medical centres globally, the UN has said, in an appeal to countries to do more to prevent the transmission of treatable infections that can turn deadly if not washed or flushed, away.



People in the world’s poorest countries are the most vulnerable, since basic water services are available in just over half of all facilities in Least Developed Countries (LDCs), according to the WHO and UNICEF study.



This LDC deficit is significant particularly for mothers and newborns, because it is estimated that one in five births globally takes place in the world’s 47 poorest nations, meaning that every year, 17 million women in these countries give birth in health centres with inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene supplies.



Dangerous inequalities within countries, rural areas miss out most



The report also reveals dangerous inequalities within countries too, with communities in rural areas “most likely to miss out” on decent health care facilities in comparison with people living in towns, said UNICEF’s Tom Slaymaker, Senior Statistics and Monitoring Specialist for Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene.



“People are relying on health care facilities without any kind of improved toilet,” he said. “Sick people shed a lot more pathogens in their faeces and without toilets, staff, patients – this includes mothers and babies - are at a much greater risk of disease caused and spread by human waste.”



While one in 10 hospitals globally lacks a toilet, the figure rises to one in five for smaller health facilities globally, Slaymaker said.