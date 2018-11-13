Lack of basic facilities in schools: SHRC seeks report from DSEK

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Nov 12:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission has asked the School Education Department (SED) to file a detailed report with regard to the schools lacking basic facilities.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the petition directed Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to file a detailed report into the matter before the next date of hearing listed on 29-01-2019.
The petition of the case bearing No SHRC/381-SGR/2018/5569-71 was filed by Right to Information (RTI) activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat in which he had requested the Commission to direct and seek a response from the respondent.
In a petition, it was mentioned that there are hundreds of schools which lack basic facilities in Kashmir valley.
The petitioner said that earlier he had filed an RTI with regard to the same issues in which Chief Education Officer (CEO) Budgam revealed that 1036 Government schools out of total 1278 schools have no electricity connections.
The petitioner said that it is most unfortunate that Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) authorities without any proper heating and lighting arrangements.
“Irony is that Board authorities are conducting exams in a manner which even violates the basic Human Rights of the students,” the petition reads.
bhatriyazcom@gmail.com