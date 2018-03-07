Labs in JK lack facilities to test drug samples, DFCO tells SHRC

Only 3300 to 3400 samples tested annually
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, March 6:
The Drug and Food Control Organization has informed the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that the two drug testing laboratories in the state are inadequately equipped to test the drug samples.
DFCO gave this information to the Commission in reply to a notice over the supply of substandard and spurious drugs in the state.
While stating the present status of the infrastructure of testing laboratories, the DFCO stated that “J&K has got two drug testing laboratories situated at Jammu and Srinagar respectively. These institutions have constraints of testing capacity and as such not more than 3300 to 3400 samples are tested annually.”
Controller, Drug and Food Control Organization, J&K, Jammu, Lotika Khajuria, said that in the state of Jammu and Kashmir “ people are consuming medicines manufactured from outside the state and not more than one percent of medicines imported in India are tested in government-run drug testing laboratories.”
He further said, “J&K is a consumer state and therefore majority of medicines consumed by our population reach to our state from other states of the country. In other terms, our state has to mainly rely on manufacturer's in-house testing and also the regulatory mechanism available with respective states from where drugs are entering our state.”
Drug Controller told SHRC that “Not more than one percent of the drugs sold/manufactured imported in the country are tested in government-run drug testing laboratories across the country.”
Khajuria informed the Commission that the sampling undertaken by State Drug Control department “is only a supplementary exercise based on lifting samples on random/complaint basis.”
“It is also relevant to mention that a drug can be declared to be “Not of Standard Quality” for reasons which do not contribute towards causing a grievous hurt or injury to the end users. The standards of drugs are mandated under second schedule of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940.The various dosage forms viz tablets , capsules, other preparations etc shall meet the general requirements of monographs as mentioned in official pharmacopoeias.”
The petition of this case before SHRC was filed by Secretary General of J&K Peoples Forum M M Shuja.
