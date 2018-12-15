Labour Deptt organizes awareness programme

Disburses Rs 15 lakh among beneficiaries
Shopian, December 14:
District Labour Department today organized one-day awareness camp for construction and other workers here at mini secretariat.
Deputy Commissioner Shopian Dr Owais Ahmed was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
In his address, the DC said that the labour class is the backbone for the development of a nation and Government has formulated various welfare schemes for the upliftment of building and other construction workers. He appealed the workers to register themselves and avail benefits of various schemes. He instructed the officer and officials of the Department to create mass awareness among the people regarding various schemes, adding a good number of programmes are being implemented by the department to benefit the workers. He directed the Assistant labour commissioner to undertake corrective measures and do a proper survey to ensure that all the genuine construction and other workers are covered under these welfare schemes.
Earlier, the Assistant Labour Commissioner Shopian Aabid Hussain Shah and his team informed the construction workers about different labour laws and various schemes including Muhafiz scheme, bank insurance policies and micro-credit schemes implemented by the department.
Later on, financial assistance under different schemes to the tune of Rs 14.95 lakh was disbursed among the beneficiaries.
District Social Welfare Officer Shopian, Mohammad Shafait, officials of the labour department and scores of labourers/ construction and other workers from various parts of the district were present on the occasion.