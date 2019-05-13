About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Labour Deptt organizes awareness program at Kishtwar

 The Labour department Sunday organized an awareness camp on various labor laws at Govt Polytechnic College Kishtwar here.

The official spokesperson said Assistant Labour Commissioner, Anoop Kumar educated the participants about the Labour laws envisaging welfare of the laborers community. He briefed the students about various schemes being implemented by the department for the labor class in the field of Education, Health.
He impressed upon the students to be ambassadors of labor dept in ensuring that no child is engaged in any establishment as laborer in the district.

Later, the Assistant Labour Commissioner conducted a surprise inspection of various project sites of Pakkal -Dul Dam at Dangduroo to review the facilities being extended to the workers there.

ALC interacted with the laborers including skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled and enquired about the facilities being provided to them at the Dam as envisaged in various labor laws. He took stock of the first aid facility, safety gears, drinking water supply, accommodation and other related facilities. He also enquired about minimum wages provided to the laborers.

