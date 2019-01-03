Labour Department organises voters’ awareness camp at Reasi

Jammu, JANUARY 02:
Department of Labour organized an awareness camp under the aegis of Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) for the construction workers registered with the department under J&K Building and other construction workers welfare scheme.
According to an official, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Pradyot Gupta provided valuable information to the participants about fresh registration, photo improvement in existing roll, removal of errors, removal of dead and shifted electors and also educated the participants about enrollment through form 6, 7, 8,8A etc and schedule of special summary revisions.
He stressed on registration of un-enrolled citizens in families of labourers so that no voter is left unregistered.
He said that in view of the ongoing special summary revision each activity of the labourer department especially issuance of form “C” and issuance of labourer registration card is linked with SVEEP where under the labourers as well as the shopkeepers are being educated about their enrollment in the voters list.
He advised the labourers to identify the areas with majority of differently able voters for their target intervention. He also informed the participants about various welfare schemes being started by the labour department for their wellbeing.
SVEEP publicity material including posters and enrolment form were distributed on spot among the participant labourers. The camp was a part of special drive to enroll the left-out electors. A large number of laboureres participated in the awareness camp, the official added.