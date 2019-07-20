Labour awareness camps at Gulabgarh, Paddar held

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To reach out to the people at their doorsteps, Labour Department Kishtwar organised two day awareness camp at Gulabgarh, Paddar.

A team of officials headed by Labour Inspector, Fulail Singh educated the participants (building and other construction workers) and locals about benefits of registration. He made them aware about various schemes for them including Education Assistance, Disability and Death Assistance among others.

Forms for registration as Building and Construction workers were also distributed among the participants besides on spot renewal of labour cards were also done.

Another awareness camp is being held by the department at Marwah for which a similar team has been deputed to the area.