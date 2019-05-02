Labor unions stage demos on May Day

May 02, 2019 | Sahil Iqbal

On international Labor Day a number of protest demonstrations were held at Press Enclave, Srinagar Wednesday against anti-labor policies, highway ban, online booking of Gulmarg Gondola tickets and non-implementation of labor rights.

Members of all Jammu and Kashmir casual labors/need-based workers/daily wager's union staged a protest rally from agricultural complex Lal Mandi to Press Enclave, Srinagar.

Union President of All J&K Casual Labors, Mohammad Yousuf Wani said that they have been working day and night since years without wages, and the government is in deep sleep.

“The wages of casual laborers of the Agriculture Department should be released on a monthly bases which will be a sign of relief to their families,” he said.

Demanding investigation of casual labors list under SRO 64, Wani warned the higher authorities of launching a massive protest demonstration in the State in case they fail to take the “appropriate measures.” He also stressed upon the revocation of SRO 520.

General Secretary of All Jammu and Kashmir Low Paid Federation Javid Shah said, "From past one year, only 170 casual labors were regularised while as 1.5 lakh casual laborers are still working shoulder to shoulder with employees who are getting handsome salaries."

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Rural Development Society members also staged protest demanding the revocation of highway ban, and online booking of Gulmarg Gondola.

