LA polls in 4 states with LS polls but not in JK: ECI

March 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal, Odisha and Sikkim would be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls but not in Jammu Kashmir due to “security reasons”, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal and Sikkim would go to the polls for all seats in their respectively assemblies as well as the Lok Sabha in the first phase on April 11.

Parliamentary and assembly polls would be held in Odisha across the first four phases on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29.

The Jammu Kashmir assembly was dissolved in November last year, months after the Mehbooba Mufti-headed government in the State fell following the BJP withdrawing support to it in June.

Arora said Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to announce the schedule for only Lok Sabha polls in the State and not for the assembly polls due to inputs it had received from authorities regarding constraint of availability of government forces for enforcing security in the wake of recent violence.

Even the parliamentary polls for the Anantnag parliamentary seat in the State is going to be held in three phases, he said, underscoring the security challenge in the region.





