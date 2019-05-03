LA polls fate hangs in balance

May 03, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

The fate of Legislative Assembly (LA) polls in Jammu Kashmir still hangs in the balance as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to take a final call on holding polls in the State.

Sources said after the conclusion of incident-free four-phases of parliamentary polls in the State, the State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar has expressed his willingness to hold assembly polls in the State.

The final phase of parliamentary polls in the State for twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian in south Kashmir and Ladakh would be held on May 6.

Sources said the CEO has received feedback from officers assigned poll duties in the ongoing parliamentary polls.

The three independent observers appointed by the Election Commission of India to assess the readiness for assembly elections in J&K are also learnt to have conveyed to the ECI that the situation is conducive for holding Assembly elections in the State immediately after conclusion of Lok Sabha polls.

The special observers — Noor Mohammad, Vinod Zutshi and AS Gill — submitted their report to the Election Commission of India on April 15.

However, ECI has decided to seek further clarification from Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) before taking a final call on conducting the assembly polls.

As per the sources, the GoI is also seeking legal opinion on extension of President's rule in the state.

The state is currently under President’s rule and it six-month term ends in July.

The Governor's Rule was imposed in J&K on June 19 last year after the ruling alliance between the BJP and Mehbooba Mufti fell apart.

Six months later, on November 21, the state Assembly was dissolved by Governor Satya Pal Malik. A month later, on December 19, President's Rule was imposed.

The result of parliamentary polls would be declared on May 23.

The mainstream parties have been demanding holding of early Assembly polls and often criticise GoI for delaying assembly polls in the State.

The parties have accused Governor of creating impediments in conducting the Assembly elections.

On April 25, the ECI held called a meeting in New Delhi to discuss the possibility of holding assembly. However, as per the reports, the state administration had advised to delay the polls till September-October this year.

The state government representatives had cited the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, Amarnath yatra, tourist season and movement of the Bakarwals as reasons for delaying the exercise.

CEO Shailendra Kumar said he would not like to comment on the holding of Assembly polls in the State.

“I don’t want to share the feedback that I have given to the ECI. So, please don’t ask me this question,” he said.