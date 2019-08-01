LA Polls: CEO calls meeting with poll machinery

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The ball has been set rolling for conduct of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEI) convening for a meeting with district officials for review of the process and political parties gearing up for the polls likely to be held later this year.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar will hold a video-conference meeting with the 22 district election officers and other poll staffers on August 2, according to an official order.

The meeting will review the electors verification programme, which allows residents to verify their names in the voters list, new registrations, changes in voter details and corrections in the voter ID cards, leading to overall revision and purification of the electoral rolls of the state, the order said.

The Election Commission (EC) had earlier said that it would decide on the dates of the Assembly polls in the state after the Amarnath Yatra ends on August 15.

It had said the poll panel had unanimously decided that holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year and that the EC will keep monitoring the situation in the state regularly based on inputs from all necessary quarters, and will announce the election schedule after the conclusion of the Amarnath Yatra.

The recent infusion of 100 additional companies of central paramilitary forces -- 80 in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu -- is being attributed to the holding of free and fair elections in the state.

The movement of troops had caused a widespread panic in the state with rumours floating about a possibility of withdrawing Article 35-A by Government of India (GoI), a provision which guarantees residency and jobs for the residents of the state.