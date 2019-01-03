LA employees accuse Govt of ‘harassing’ Muslim officers

Yawar HussainSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly employees are protesting against government’s decision to appoint Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Achal Sethi as in-charge secretary of the assembly in “violation” of the set precedent.
The employees alleged that the government deliberately subverted the set precedent to bring in Sethi, a deputy secretary rank officer, who is junior in rank to many officers in the assembly secretariat.
Sethi is even junior to three officers of the Law department including Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, Abdul Rashid Fayaz and Nazir Ahmad Thakur.
Within the assembly secretariat, Naseema Jan is the senior most officer of the rank additional secretary. She is also overdue for promotion as special secretary for over a year.
The employees allege that her due promotion as special secretary has been deliberately delayed since last year by J&K Assembly Speaker, Nirmal Kumar Singh.
The employees allege that the government in contravention of the set precedent to appoint the senior most officer of the assembly secretariat as secretary brought in a deputy secretary from the civil secretariat to head the assembly.
Last year Ratan Lal Sharma was appointed secretary in line with the laid down precedent, which the employee's claim has been subverted to keep Muslim officers at bay.
A top official wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that the issue to keep the Muslim officers at bay in the assembly secretariat has been lingering on since last year when the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party government was in power.
“The BJP leaders including Nirmal Kumar Singh had locked horns with former PDP law minister Syed Basharat Bukhari after Naseema Jan and other assembly employees had approached him,” the official said.
The government didn’t even accord the charge of the Secretary assembly to Muzaffar Ahmad the incumbent Secretary Legislative Council even though he holds the position of Special Secretary in the department of law and parliamentary affairs.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the protesting employee's coordination committee called off their protest programme after meeting Sethi who assured them that within a week their demand for appointing the senior-most assembly secretariat officer as secretary would be met.
The Coordination Committee headed by Chairman G. R. Mir along with President Lower Grade Employees Union Maqbool Hussain, and President J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat Employees Union Mukhtar Ahmad Wani met Achal Sethi.
The Coordination Committee said that Sethi assured them that their demand for entrusting the charge of Secretary Legislative Assembly to the senior-most officer of the Assembly Secretariat as per precedence would be met within a week.
“In view of the government’s assurance and request to defer the strike, the Coordination Committee has decided to give one week’s time and suspended the protest for the time being,” the Coordination Committee in a statement said.