L D Fiasco: Fix the responsibility

Syed Maajid Rashid Andrabi
Unfortunately and regrettably the incident of a lady, who delivered a stillborn on roadside in Srinagar, is by all means highly condemnable. While she had suffered a lot on the way to the Valley’s premier state run maternity hospital, but what was encountered there, was much tragic.
LalDed, the great Kashmiri mystic saint, upon whose name, the hospital has been named, was unable to give shelter to a conceiving mother, which in itself is very disturbing.
Little did she and others accompanying her knew that they would meet such a fate which would not only leave them disheartened but aghast against the system to admit their helplessness before the ones who are at the authority, they would have chosen other possible option.
Had they been aware about the consequences beforehand, they wouldn’t have had taken that journey, which shook their faith in humanity and left them remorseful for the entire life.
The height of things is that they were asked to leave in frigid conditions without even caring for the pregnant lady. The way they were treated speaks volumes about the unprofessional behaviour that many of the patients have to bear but they have no other option than to be silent!
This incident has not only snatched a child from the parents who would have had so many aspirations in their minds regarding their child but also made others apprehensive too.
The negligence of doctors is a serious issue which cannot be overlooked. Many ill-fated incidents take place due to lackadaisical attitude of the doctors which although are completely preventive.
There is no denying to the fact that being a doctor is considered to be noble, but incidents like these not only bring a bad name to it but also shake the trust and belief of people in them, who otherwise work religiously for the service of mankind.
While on one side we have some doctors who have rendered exemplary services but on other side we have an incident in which a pregnant lady delivered a girl on roadside due to the mistake of a doctor.
Unfortunately, the past too reminds us about the gruesome mishandlings which later proved very fatal. This is what destroys the standard and makes everyone’s hearts cry and eyes numb!
Though the blame cannot be put on all the doctors but it is the human tendency to detest and repel when something untoward happens and the same needs to be contained in a very professional manner. Justice needs to be ensured in cases of misconduct.
While the denunciations still continue to pour in from all corners of the society but certain questions as to why were they ridiculed and forced to leave even though they had come from such a distant place and was the medical examination properly done, need a solid justification from the authorities.
If for some reasons the exigency to shift a patient arises, does that mean she shouldn’t fall in racial class which is only then she can be treated there, just like what happened in that case? If such types of incidents are not taken seriously then there is no other way they can be stopped.
So what there is a huge rush of patients, this is no excuse to let someone die. The government needs to keep a strict vigil on the working management of the tertiary care institutions so, that they work well within the guidelines rather than making a mockery of rules and regulations. This matter needs to be taken in serious consideration so that similar incidents never get repeated!
Furthermore the doctors need to follow all the SOPs before finalising their course of action which needs to be monitored by some senior authority.
While we need to give due acknowledgement to the hardships faced by the doctors but at the same time they too should realize that their aim is the service of mankind, for which they have taken oath.
The government too needs to find out the gaps to mitigate the overload of patients which will help it in providing better health care services.
A district level committee should be formed to address the growing requirements of basic health care system to find the way better amenities can be provided while ensuring a stable and fool proof system.
As this is the winter season, the government needs to keep up some extra manpower at disposal, so, that in case of emergency their services are availed at a shorter notice, for the larger benefit of the society.
syedmajidr59@gmail.com