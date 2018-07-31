KYEF seeks land bank for agri-entrepreneurs

Call on BB Vyas, seek his support for youth entrepreneurs
Rising Kashmir News, Srinagar:
Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs’ Federation (KYEF) Monday morning held an interactive meeting with Advisor to Governor B B Vyas (IAS) where in it highlited the role of entrepreneurs in the generation of employment and also pushing up the economy of the State.
The delegation was headed by KYEF President Babar Chowdhary who apprised him about the aims and objectives of KYEF.
During the interaction, Babar Chowdhry drew the attention of the Advisor to agrarian economy.
He said government should earmark land banks for agriculture and its allied sectors for the entrepreneurs.
Babar Chowdhary said agricultural practices are eco-friendly and is also mainstays of the economy which government should promote and also encourage youth entrepreneurs through schemes.
Babar also highlighted the importance of Poplar Trees which he said is a source of livelihood for many entrepreneurs.
He urged BB Vyas that plantation of poplar trees should be banned in populated areas but should be allowed in the areas which are not populated so that entrepreneurs can take its benefits.
KYEF also sought revision of the industrial policy according to the modern economic needs.
He said many youth are investing in Information Technology and other sectors which are not promoted properly in the previous industrial policies.
Babar also said industrial policy should be updated keeping in view the geographical disadvantages of the JK State.
On the occasion, other KYEF members also highlighted the need of preserving heritage Chinar trees and stressed on its massive plantation.
The Advisor B B Vyas appreciated the ideas of the KYEF and said also sought vision document from the Federation.
KYEF also sought organizing awareness programmes on state and central government schemes for the entrepreneurs which was appreciated by the Advisor and asked KYEF to organize workshops at university and college levels so that youth can benefit from such schemes.