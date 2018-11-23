KYEF calls upon KCCI for youth oriented trade policy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs Federation (KYEF) held an interactive meeting with the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry to apprise them the issues youth startups are facing.
President KYEF Babar Chowdhary led the delegation and urged KCCI to impress upon the government authorities to have Kashmir centric trade policy considering the geographical disadvantage of the Valley.
The meeting was attended by President KCCI Sheikh Ashiq, Senior VP Nashir Khan, Jr. VP Dr A M Mir, Secretary General Farooq Amin, and Treasurer Manzoor Paktoon.
Senior Vice President KYEF Akib Chaya and other member also attended meeting.
Babar said on the patterns of the North East State where several taxes are exempted, Kashmir should also be given such packages for the youth which would help local educated and unemployed to start their own business units.
He also spoke about the problems various other sectors including tourism is facing which need to be addressed forth with.
On the occasion, members also shared their views with the KCCI.
Issues concerning opening of Youth Start-up Cell, crisis in plywood industry, flawed tendering process in government IT Sector, non-availability land bank for agriculture and allied sectors, setting up of research wing were discussed.
KCCI President Sheikh Ashiq assured that Chamber would take up all the issues with the concerned authorities for immediate redressal.
He also asked KYEF to bring in more youth into the business sector and KCCI would provide every support for the development of youth entrepreneurs.
Babar Chowdhary also suggested setting up of research wing and a dedicated start up help desk
Babar also urged KCCI to support the Youth Federation for designing a new policy for IT sector of the state as many experienced youth who are IT experts are sitting idle.
“Most of the times an IT student has to move out for work when they can set up there ventures here with good IT policies,” he said.
KCCI said they would convene separate meeting on IT sector in which expert from the chamber and IT members of Youth Federation would sit in and discuses issues it is confronting and accordingly impress upon the government for their resolution.
Both the Presidents of KYEF and KCCI urged the youth of the state to come and discuss the problems they are facing.