KWJA condemns police attack on photojournalists

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Kashmir Working Journalists Association (KWJA) condemns the police assault on photo journalists in Pulwama of southern Kashmir today and demands that action should be taken against the police officials involved.

The harrasment of journalists has become a routine in Kashmir and KWJA reiterates that international journalism and rights bodies should take cognizance of these incidents, express solidarity and raise voice on all international platforms.

The two photojournalists Kamran Yousuf and Nisar ul Haq were performing their proffesional duties and police officials led by SHO Awantipora Mudasir Ahmad intervened in their line duty without any reason or justification. Even their equipment was seized, which is a direct and deliberate attempt to stop them from reporting what was happening on the ground.

The Press Council of India should also take cognizance of these repeated incidents of harrasment and J&K Governor's administration should immediately take action against the accused police officials, otherwise it seems to be a planned attempt threaten and coerce journalist community in Kashmir, who work under extremely pressing conditions.