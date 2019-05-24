KWJA condemns police action for hurting religious sentiments of a journalist

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Kashmir Working Journalists Association (KWJA) on Thursday condemned the action of State police for hurting the religious sentiments of its member and senior journalist, Amrit Pal Singh Bali.

Singh had gone to cover the press conference of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah at around 1:30 pm on Thursday at the party headquarter at Nawa-e-Subah in Srinagar where he said a police officer “touched his turban and tried to search through it”.

Singh, who is an active member of the KWJA, had objected to the frisking of turban and asked the police officer deployed there to use electronic gadgets.

The police officer touched his turban and tried to search through it. “I objected and told him to use frisking gadgets but he continuously tried to search through my turban. I didn’t allow him to do so,” Singh said while narrating the painful incident.

“The police officer told me I will not let you go in until I frisk your turban with my hands,” Singh informed the KWJA.

The police officer has even tried to manhandle the journalist and even tried to snatch the mobile, when he was delivering his professional duties.

KWJA has taken serious note of the incident and urged Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh to investigate the matter and take serious action against the police officer involved.

