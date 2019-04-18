About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

KVK Reasi organises field day on wheat crop at Bharkh

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi under the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) organised field day on wheat crop here on Wednesday at Bharakh village in Pouni block of Reasi district of J&K. A statement from KVK said the field work was actively attended by a number of farmers. According to the statement the programme was organised under the guidance and supervision of Associate Director Extension and Incharge of KVKs of SKUAST-J, Dr R K Arora.
KVK has laid Front Line Demonstrations (FLDs) on wheat crop in the village and farmers of the area were impressed by observing the results of the crop, the statement said.
The programme was initiated by Scientist and Head of KVK, Reasi, Dr Banarsi Lal with welcoming the farmers. According to the statement Dr Lal briefed about the importance of field day on wheat crop in the village and its impact on the adjoining villages. He highlighted the high yielding varieties of wheat crop for the area and stressed on line sowing in wheat crop. The statement said that Dr Lal suggested the use of FYM, vermicompost and other bio-fertilisers for the production of organic wheat. He also stressed on the soil health management for the better returns in wheat crop. He recommended certain disease resistant varieties for the area. He suggested the farmers that they should save their wheat crop from the fungal diseases by using recommended fungicides. He elaborated the control measures of wheat diseases like loose smut and yellow rust of wheat. The scientist elaborated the technological operations involved in wheat crop. He motivated the farmers that they can fetch more prices by growing organic wheat at commercial level. He advised the weed management in wheat crop for the maximum yield. He further narrated the organic control measures of rodents and termite in the wheat crop. On field results of wheat crop were also demonstrated to the farmers and the farmers were satisfied after observing the results. In this programme. The statement said that farmers asked various quarries which were answered by the scientist in a satisfactorily way. In this programme S.Harjeet Singh and S.Gurdev Singh, both the awardee farmers were also present. Farmers shared their experiences about the Front Line Demonstrations (FLDs) on wheat crop and appreciated the KVK efforts to disseminate the new agricultural technologies to the farmers. The programme was assisted by.Manohar Lal and concluded by Dr.Banarsi Lal with formal vote of thanks.

 

