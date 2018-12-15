KVK Reasi organises farmers’ training

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu(SKUAST-J) organised one day long training programme on “Strategies to double the farmers’ income by 2022” here at remote village Dhaman of Thuroo block in Reasi.
Large number of tribal farmers of the area attended the programme.
Associate Director Extension (ADE) and Incharge of KVKs of SKUAST-J Dr.R.K.Arora supervised the programme.
Scientist & Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi, Dr. Banarsi Lal said that the farmers can double their income by adopting the new technologies recommended by the KVK.
He added that KVK is making strenuous efforts to double the farmers income by 2022 by providing the technological backstopping to them.
He said if timely interventions are made in agriculture and allied sectors, then the farmers’ income can be doubled.
He elaborated the different technologies to increase the crops production and stressed on the post-production systems by which the income can be enhanced.
He guided the farmers on scientific cultivation of Rabi crops and urged them to adopt the modern agricultural practices. He narrated that by the Soil Health Card Scheme; the farmer can learn the nutrient and physicochemical status of the soil and thus can decide the nature and quantum of fertilizers and amendments in soil which can reduce the cost of cultivation. He stressed on the efficient marketing management to sale their farm produce. Dr. Suja Nabi Qureshi guided the farmers on advance horticulture and stressed on the new varieties of fruit crops.
He also guided the farmers on insect-pests and disease management in different crops.