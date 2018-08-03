KVK Reasi organises awareness prog on breastfeeding

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
As part of the World Breast Feeding Week, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) organised awareness programme on breastfeeding under the slogan “Breastfeeding: Foundation of Life” here at Malad village of Pouni block.
According to an official, the programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of a large number of women, the officials of ICDS and Health Department.
The programme was organised under the guidance and co-operation of Associate Director Extension (ADE) and Incharge of KVKs Dr. R.K. Arora, the official added.
He said that the major objective of the programme was to create awareness on protection, promotion and support the breastfeeding among the women and improve the health of babies.
The Scientist & Head of KVK, Reasi, Dr. Banarsi Lal, initiated the programme with the warm welcome of the participants. He gave a detailed view on the subject and said that breastfeeding is the foundation of lifelong good health for babies and mothers. He educated the women on initiation of breastfeeding, physiology of lactation, bonding between mother and baby and nutritional value of breast milk.
He added that breastfeeding is beneficial for infants, mothers and the community and has the potential to reduce mortality and morbidity during the infancy due to malnutrition. He narrated that breast milk is the best food for the babies which provides not only the required nutrients and antibodies but also develops resistance in the baby’s body from numerous diseases and infections. He said that breast milk helps to develop the immune system among the babies and added that breastfeeding safeguards the babies from jaundice, pneumonia, cholera, diarrhoea, obesity, allergy etc. He said that breastfeeding provides the best nutrition to the babies in a low -cost, natural, safe, ecological and sustainable way.
The scientist said that breastfeeding helps in the initial development of baby’s brain and helps to be successful in the other life activities. He also said that breast feeding helps the women to recover faster after childbirth and reduces the risk of diabetes, breast cancer, ovarian cancer and heart diseases. He said that breast fed babies have lesser constipation and digestion related problems as compared to the bottle fed babies.
Dr.Suja Nabi Qureshi, another scientist informed that breast feeding helps in iron conservation and weight loss among the mothers. He stressed on the intake of leafy vegetables, pulses, mushroom and milk for the women.
Darshna Devi from ICDS stressed on the protein rich diet for the women and guided them for the breastfeeding to their babies, the official added.