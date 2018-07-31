KVK Gbl organises workshop on horti-poultry model

Model would be replicated throughout country: Director, ICAR-ATARI
A day long workshop on, ‘Horti-Poultry Model’ was organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Ganderbal, SKUAST-K in which heads of Divisions from Faculty of Veterinary Science& Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-K, Scientists from different KVKs, officers of the development department, women self-help groups, progressive livestock farmers and farmwomen from across Ganderbal districtparticipated and deliberated upon this newly introduced innovative model.
The workshop was organized on the instructions of Director, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-ATARI,Zone-I, Prof. Rajbir Singh, who was chief guest on the occasion. Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Extension, SKUAST-K was Guest of Honour, Prof. Sheikh Muzaffer, Associate Director Extension (Agriculture) and Prof. M.T.Banday, Associate Director Extension (Animal Science) were also present in the programme.
Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Reshi, Scientist (Animal Science), KVK-Ganderbal presented a detailed power point presentation of the model, its history of establishment, advantages, economics and other technicalities in the workshop and answered the queries raised by the participants.
The innovative model (Horti-Poultry Model) first of its kind in the country that has been established and is being standardized at KVK-Ganderbal under the technical guidance of Division of Livestock Production Management(LPM), SKUAST-K, was thoroughly discussed between the officers, scientists and the farmers.
Director Extension, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed while welcoming the participants appreciated KVK for organizing the workshop and inviting all the stake holders to discuss the newly introduced model. He impressed up on scientists to double their efforts in taking innovative technologies to farmers field.
In his address Director ICAR, ATARI, Prof Rajbir Singh said that this is the model that can be exercised at large for doubling the farmers income as envisaged in the Hon’ble PM’s vision of doubling farmers income, adding the model developed at KVK-Ganderbal would be replicated in the country for enhancing the farmersincome.
“I congratulate Programme Coordinator KVK Ganderbal and Scientist (Animal Science) for his innovative approach, commitment, energy and enthusiasm for developing such a model” Prof. Singh said.
He further said that women empowerment, nutritional security, organic agriculture, disease management, optimum resources utilization, animal welfare etc. are the beauties of the model, the establishment and standardisation of which at KVK-Ganderbal for the first time has made ICAR proud.
Later Vanraja birds were distributed among the farmers and an interaction between the scientists, Chief Guest and officers with the participating farmers was held.