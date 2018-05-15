KVK G’bal organizes awareness programme for fish farmers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In order to acquaint fishfarmers regarding scientific farming, Krishi Vigyan Ganderbal in collaboration with department of fisheries organized an awareness programme for the fish farmers of Ganderbal district at KVK campus on Monday.
Around 40 fish farmers from across the district attended the programme and interacted with the different subject experts.
Scientists DrFeroz Ahmed Shah, DrAnayatUllahChesti, DrNasreenJahan, Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Reshi and FaiqaSayeed delivered lectures covering various dimensions of the scientific fish farming and several integrated farming systems associated with fisheries.
The farmers were exposed to the various integratedfarming models available at the Kendra and a scientist-farmerinteraction programme was held at the end of the programme in which queries regarding agriculture, animal husbandry, vegetable and post-harvest technology raised by farmers were responded by the experts
Earlier Programme Coordinator and Head KVK-Ganderbal, Dr Javid Ahmad Bhat while welcoming the participants asked farmers to being close contact with the Kendra for technical and scientific inputs from top experts available at the Kendra.
“Integrated farming system like, Paddy-Fish, Fish-Poultry, Horti-Poultry-Apairyetc are some of the important approaches of doubling the farmers income with limited resources and our farmers must adopt it by utilizing the services of experts” Dr Bhat said